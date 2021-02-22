‘Gone way too young’: Daughter of late Penrith Panthers star makes poignant plea

The rugby league community is mourning the untimely death of Kevin Dann, one of the game’s former stars.

The Penrith Panthers fullback from 1977-84 passed away at the age of 62, the club announced on Sunday night.

His daughter, Kate, called in on the open line to thank the community for their support and tributes to the family’s “amazing father and husband”.

In the wake of her father’s death, she told Ray Hadley she’s calling for changes to mental health support, in hopes other families don’t have to share her heartache.

“He was gone way too young, with such an illness that was just unbearable for the last couple of years.

“Dad tried … the best he could to get help and support, but there was just so many doors that were just too hard for him to get through.

“I’m not saying he could’ve still been here today, but maybe he could’ve been here longer.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Penrith Panthers