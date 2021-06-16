Golden arches’ golden anniversary celebrates one million Aussie jobs

McDonald’s Australia, AKA Macca’s, is celebrating its 50 year anniversary.

The first Australian franchise opened in Yagoona in 1971, and over 1000 more restaurants have been established since.

CEO Andrew Gregory told Ray Hadley more than 1.3 million Australians have worked as crew members over the decades.

“What we offer for so many young people … is that first experience of working in a real business.

“Working at Maccas is a tough job: it requires a fair bit of energy and a bit of focus but what it teaches … is that punctuality, the customer service, and the teamwork.

“I know so many business leaders still look for Maccas on a résumé.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

McDonald’s is an advertiser with 2GB.