2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gladys goes viral: John Barilaro’s hilarious copycat image

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Gladys BerejiklianJOHN BARILARO
Article image for Gladys goes viral: John Barilaro’s hilarious copycat image

The NSW Deputy Premier has jumped on the bandwagon of a viral picture of his Premier that has taken the internet by storm.

John Barilaro has replicated Gladys Berejiklian’s Blues image that has been spun into numerous memes. (See images below)

“I mean this in the nicest possible way, John Barilaro is, well, he’s stark raving mad basically,” Ray Hadley said.

Press PLAY to hear Ray’s comments in full

Ray Hadley
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873