‘Get off the bloke’s back’: Ben Fordham slams ‘whingers’ targeting Scott Morrison

Ben Fordham has called out criticism surrounding Scott Morrison after he attended an NRL game over the weekend.

Images of the Prime Minister at the Cronulla Sharks game in NSW went viral on social media, criticising his attendance.

“Well, I’m sorry, this guy has got every right to have a few days off work,” Ben Fordham said.

“He told the country at the end of last week he was having a holiday this week, mind you, he’ll still be working.

“I’ve got a newsflash for anyone who’s whingeing, we are allowed to go to the footy in NSW.

“Get off the bloke’s back.”

