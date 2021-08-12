2GB
Gardeners want same jab rules as tradies for a return to work

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony Moore
Article image for Gardeners want same jab rules as tradies for a return to work

Gardeners in Sydney’s hotspots LGAs are calling for certainty as they’re still unable to get back to work.

Tradies from the affected areas are allowed to go to work as long as they’ve been vaccinated.

Urban Green Lawn and Garden Solutions’ Anthony Moore told Ben Fordham they’re still “in the dark”.

“We assumed that we were gonna come back to work when the construction ban was overturned.

“A lot of people have said ‘look, I’m happy to get the vaccination if it means I’m going to be able to get back to work’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

News
