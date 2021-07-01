2GB
Funeral planned for homeless veteran who died alone

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Glenn Sutton
Article image for Funeral planned for homeless veteran who died alone

A funeral is being held for a homeless veteran who died alone on the NSW Central Tablelands.

Glenn Sutton has no known family or friends.

“It breaks your heart,” Ben Fordham said.

The community is invited to the 69-year-old’s funeral to ensure he has a proper send-off.

Where: Penhall’s Funeral Home, 33 William Street, Orange, NSW

When: 11am, July 5

The Orange Mayor Reg Kidd and the Orange RSL President Chris Colvin will be in attendance.

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Ben Fordham
News
