2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Sharks coach calls on club to ‘get the job done’ against Dragons

4 hours ago
James Willis
CRONULLA SHARKSrugby league featuredSHANE FLANAGAN
Article image for Former Sharks coach calls on club to ‘get the job done’ against Dragons

The Continuous Call Team is back with a revamped lineup, welcoming former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan into the ranks.

Previewing the season to come, Shane told James Willis he’s surprised Andrew Fifita has been left off the Sharks’ roster, but believes his old club are still in with a fighting chance.

“They’ve got a fair team on paper … they should be able to make a dint in the competition this year.

“They’re up against the Dragons first week, and they need to make sure they get that job done.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

 

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873