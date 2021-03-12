Former Sharks coach calls on club to ‘get the job done’ against Dragons

The Continuous Call Team is back with a revamped lineup, welcoming former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan into the ranks.

Previewing the season to come, Shane told James Willis he’s surprised Andrew Fifita has been left off the Sharks’ roster, but believes his old club are still in with a fighting chance.

“They’ve got a fair team on paper … they should be able to make a dint in the competition this year.

“They’re up against the Dragons first week, and they need to make sure they get that job done.”

