Former NSW MP Michael Johnsen’s new job following sex allegations

Former Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnsen has started a new role as a government relations and strategy adviser.

The former Nationals MP has denied allegations he offered a sex worker $1,000 to attend state parliament for sex and allegedly sent her lewd text messages while parliament was sitting.

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro was among the first to call for Mr Johnsen’s resignation.

Ben Fordham has questioned Mr Johnsen’s new gig.

Press PLAY below to hear what Ben thinks