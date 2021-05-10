2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former NSW MP Michael Johnsen’s new job following sex allegations

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham comments
Michael Johnsen
Article image for Former NSW MP Michael Johnsen’s new job following sex allegations

Former Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnsen has started a new role as a government relations and strategy adviser.

The former Nationals MP has denied allegations he offered a sex worker $1,000 to attend state parliament for sex and allegedly sent her lewd text messages while parliament was sitting.

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro was among the first to call for Mr Johnsen’s resignation.

Ben Fordham has questioned Mr Johnsen’s new gig.

Press PLAY below to hear what Ben thinks

Ben Fordham comments
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873