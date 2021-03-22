Former fullback Billy Slater declares new ‘barometer’ for the position

The Sydney Roosters’ James Tedesco is being hailed as the new standard for fullbacks.

Fellow “revolutionary” fullback of his era Billy Slater told Mark Levy Tedesco has become the “barometer” current fullbacks are measured against.

“He’s playing the role of a number of players in the team, and that’s what you want from your best players.

“They just inject themselves wherever they see fit – it’s not just a stock standard position.

“You’re always looking to evolve.”

Image: Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images