Fiver for a Farmer creator’s brand new project puts new twist on old hobby

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Fiver for a Farmer creator’s brand new project puts new twist on old hobby

12-year-old Fiver for a Farmer founder Jack Berne has come up with yet another way to connect the bush with the city.

Jack has only just started high school, but has still found the time to start ‘Mail Mates’, a modern twist on pen pals.

He explained the concept to Ben Fordham.

 

Jack hopes the initiative will be a valuable tool for the mental health of kids across the country.

“It’s just someone to talk to.

“Sometimes you don’t want to talk to mum and dad, [so] you talk to your pen pal. It’s great.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To find out more about Mail Mates and register, click HERE.

Ben Fordham
News
