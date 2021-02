BlueBet’s Duncan MacRae and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for the tennis and this weekend’s races.

Piggy was absent last week and now he’s under pressure to tip a winner.

“Piggy look, you’re gonna be given a few more chances here but you’re running out of chances.

“I’m keeping tabs this year too,” Piggy said.

Click PLAY below to hear their tips