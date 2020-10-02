Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for this weekend’s races and NRL games.

Ray has claimed Piggy and The Continuous Call Team have plagiarised his lines.

“I don’t know what you fellas don’t understand, I own that! It’s not for you to pinch.”

“We’re keeping it going for you, Ray!” Piggy shot back.

“No, when I go it went! And if I make a reappearance it will come back. But in the meantime, drop off!”

