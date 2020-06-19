2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Find a winner!

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

After many less than successful horse-racing tips, Piggy has been demoted and replaced with a spin of Ray’s wheel of fortune “as a service to the racing community”.

“I’ve got a little surprise for you today Piggy. When it comes to tipping racehorses you’ve been relieved of those duties,” Ray said.

“I’ve been petitioned by trainers from right across NSW and Queensland begging for some sort of respite!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873