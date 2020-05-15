Find a winner!

2GB
2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan, Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell and Sky Racing’s Lizzie Jelfs join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Ray had some critiques for Piggy’s “dartboard method” for tipping, as well as his sonic delights.

“Piggy, do you think you might just put your hand over the phone when you decide to clear your throat like that? I know you’re not used to radio mics, yet you’ve only been doing this for about half a dozen years!”

“Sorry, Ray.”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingSports
