Fighting a hidden form of abuse: Could you recognise the warning signs?

Financial institutions are joining the fight against a powerful and coercive form of abuse that can often go unnoticed.

New research from the Commonwealth Bank has found almost 40 percent of the adult population has either experienced financial abuse or knows someone who has.

Commonwealth Bank HR Executive Sian Lewis told Jim Wilson financial abuse involves a perpetrator controlling another person’s finances.

This form of abuse is also prevalent in 90 percent of domestic and family violence situations.

Ms Lewis said this “coercive behaviour” can also include limiting access to a car or petrol to stop someone from working to earn their own money.

“It’s, unfortunately, a very effective way of taking away people’s freedom to act.

“If you cut off access to funds, then very often you’re giving the victim of domestic violence the choice between continuing violence, or poverty if they leave.”

For anyone needing help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or reach out to your local police.

If it’s an emergency call triple zero (000).

Image: Getty