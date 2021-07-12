‘Feminist’ Deborah Knight passionately challenges listener’s accusation

Deborah Knight has defended her support of social housing for homeless women, and gender equality, in response to a listener’s criticism.

On the text line, ‘Keit’ accused Deborah of ignoring homeless men, prompting the Afternoons presenter to hit back with facts and statistics.

“These are your mum, your grandmum, your aunty, your sister, and they’re the figures – I’m not making this up!”

“I am happy to be labelled as a feminist, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing.

“The problem of homelessness, the fact that older women are the fastest growing group … at risk in Australia … [is] worth pointing out.”

Press PLAY below to hear her sage response