2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Federal aged care support package..

Federal aged care support package criticised for not doing enough

4 mins ago
Ben Fordham
aged careAnnie ButlerBudget 2021Business Featured
Article image for Federal aged care support package criticised for not doing enough

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation is concerned the aged care package outlined in the federal budget doesn’t go far enough.

The $17.7 billion boost to aged care in the budget is designed to help support the elderly to stay in their own homes and address staffing issues.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Secretary Annie Butler told Ben Fordham there are gaps in the government’s response.

“The concern we have is that the federal government did promise that this was a once-in-a-generation aged care reform package and that this was their full response to the royal commission’s recommendations.

“And if that’s the case then, unfortunately, we remain disappointed.”

Press PLAY below to hear the gaps in the budget

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873