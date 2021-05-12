Federal aged care support package criticised for not doing enough

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation is concerned the aged care package outlined in the federal budget doesn’t go far enough.

The $17.7 billion boost to aged care in the budget is designed to help support the elderly to stay in their own homes and address staffing issues.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Secretary Annie Butler told Ben Fordham there are gaps in the government’s response.

“The concern we have is that the federal government did promise that this was a once-in-a-generation aged care reform package and that this was their full response to the royal commission’s recommendations.

“And if that’s the case then, unfortunately, we remain disappointed.”

Image: Getty