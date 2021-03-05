Federal minister instructs state counterpart to ‘focus on his job’ amid dispute

Tensions have risen between the federal and NSW government over energy policy.

NSW’s renewable energy roadmap was warmly received in a call between the UK’s Energy and Clean Growth Minister and NSW Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean.

State and Commonwealth policy disagreements were also mentioned.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor laughed away suggestions he’s been “left out” of the conversation.

“It’s important Matt focus[es] on his job in New South Wales,” he told Deborah Knight.

“Their emissions haven’t come down as fast as other states … they’ve got great challenges with their electricity grid.”

