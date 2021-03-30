Federal Liberal vice-president explains controversial ‘off the cuff remark’ on sexual assault

Liberal Party federal vice-president Teena McQueen has acknowledged her comment making light of sexual assault was inappropriate.

Ms McQueen has apologised after she allegedly said “I would kill to be sexually harassed at the moment,” at a meeting of the NSW branch.

She told Ben Fordham her “off the cuff remark” was worded differently.

“I reached a point where I thought I had to inject a little bit of humour.

“I said that young women won’t have this problem when they reach my age because you’re not going to have the problem being sexually assaulted.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter