2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram style guru scouts ‘gorgeous’..

Instagram style guru scouts ‘gorgeous’ talent from Deborah Knight’s team

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Instagram style guru scouts ‘gorgeous’ talent from Deborah Knight’s team

A clothing model is considering recruiting a ‘gorgeous’ member of Deborah Knight’s team for her business. 

Natalie Angel fills a gap in the online shopping market by modelling clothes as a size-16 ‘everyday woman’ stand-in.

Following Natalie Angel’s immense online popularity, Deborah Knight asked if she’d consider expanding to menswear.

“You’d be having a trouble with someone like Nick,” Deborah said, referencing her 6’6″ panel operator.

“He’s gorgeous!” Natalie responded.

Press PLAY below to hear if Nick scored a gig 

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873