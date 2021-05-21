Instagram style guru scouts ‘gorgeous’ talent from Deborah Knight’s team

A clothing model is considering recruiting a ‘gorgeous’ member of Deborah Knight’s team for her business.

Natalie Angel fills a gap in the online shopping market by modelling clothes as a size-16 ‘everyday woman’ stand-in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A T A L I E | A N G E L (@letmetrybeforeyoubuy)

Following Natalie Angel’s immense online popularity, Deborah Knight asked if she’d consider expanding to menswear.

“You’d be having a trouble with someone like Nick,” Deborah said, referencing her 6’6″ panel operator.

“He’s gorgeous!” Natalie responded.

Press PLAY below to hear if Nick scored a gig