Farmers ‘frustrated as hell’ as giant processors block ‘Fair Go Dairy’

Dairy farmers are speaking out against giant milk processors blocking a logo to support farmers.

The ACCC’s approval of a ‘Fair Go Dairy’ label on milk bottles has been appealed.

The Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation came up with the idea to label bottles if at least 73 cents a litre of the sale price goes to farmers.

Dairy farmer Joe Bradley told Ben Fordham “we’re frustrated as hell”.

“Every time we think we’ve got it over the line the big companies keep blocking it.

“It’s the big boys trying to crush common sense.

“Give the farmers a go. Just go away.”

