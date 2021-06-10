2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Farmers ‘frustrated as hell’ as..

Farmers ‘frustrated as hell’ as giant processors block ‘Fair Go Dairy’

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation
Article image for Farmers ‘frustrated as hell’ as giant processors block ‘Fair Go Dairy’

Dairy farmers are speaking out against giant milk processors blocking a logo to support farmers.

The ACCC’s approval of a ‘Fair Go Dairy’ label on milk bottles has been appealed.

The Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation came up with the idea to label bottles if at least 73 cents a litre of the sale price goes to farmers.

Dairy farmer Joe Bradley told Ben Fordham “we’re frustrated as hell”.

“Every time we think we’ve got it over the line the big companies keep blocking it.

“It’s the big boys trying to crush common sense.

“Give the farmers a go. Just go away.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873