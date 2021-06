A New Zealand musical theatre has cancelled a show about Charlie Chaplin over concerns about his past.

The University of Canterbury Musical Theatre Society will instead replace it with The Addams Family Musical.

“A bloke born in the 1800s has now been cancelled,” Ben Fordham said, “Fancy that.”

“There are more examples of cancel culture dominating or ruining the arts…”

Image: Getty/Bettmann