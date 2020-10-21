Family’s last-minute plea to keep serial killer behind bars

A victim’s family is pleading for triple murderer Reginald Arthurell to be kept behind bars as he faces the parole board today.

The Parole Authority believes it’s safer he be released before his sentence expires so he can have strict parole conditions.

Arthurell is believed to have said he will kill the family members of his fiancee Venet Mulhall, who he bashed to death with a piece of wood in her central New South Wales home in 1995.

Ms Mulhall’s brother Paul Quinn, who found his sister’s body, told Ben Fordham Arthurell’s murdered her while on parole.

“A serial killer should have been given life, never to be released, after a third homicide. But that never happened.

“Do we have to look over our shoulders for the rest of our lives because this guy is loose? I don’t think that’s justice.

“To even consider to release this man on parole for a third time- are they just going to repeat the mistakes of the past?”

Police Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham he will speak to NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman today.

“In my mind, the judiciary should never have given him the opportunity to get parole.

“I share the community’s disgust.”

