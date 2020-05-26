EXCLUSIVE | Paul Gallen questions ASADA’s ‘duty of care’

Cronulla Sharks young gun Bronson Xerri was indefinitely suspended by the NRL after failing an ASADA drug test.

League legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy the timing of the results raises some serious questions.

“When I found out it was taken in November and released today, you’ve got to ask questions why.

“Don’t ASADA have a duty of care? Doesn’t the NRL have a duty of care towards the competition?

“[Bronson Xerri] well and truly could have played round two.

“Now if he went out on that field and hurt someone on that field because he was enhanced… does that person have the right to come back at ASADA or the NRL and sue them?”

Xerri can get his B sample analysed, but he can’t play again until the suspension is lifted.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Click PLAY below to hear former ASADA worker’s comments