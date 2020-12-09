2GB
EXCLUSIVE | Mark Geyer’s daughter speaks after being wrongly named in sex scandal

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Montanna Geyer
Article image for EXCLUSIVE | Mark Geyer’s daughter speaks after being wrongly named in sex scandal

Montanna Geyer has spoken up about her defamation case after being awarded $125,000 while successfully suing NRL Memes.

NRL Memes posted Panthers star Tyrone May’s sex tape, incorrectly identifying one of the women as Montanna Geyer, the daughter of Mark Geyer.

Fouad Ghosn, the accused administrator of the page, denied posting the material and claimed in court he had never used social media in his life.

Ms Geyer told Ray Hadley there was a point where she wanted to “throw in the towel”.

“I just want people to know that from this, you just can’t post false things online about people anymore.

“It can ruin peoples lives and it could have easily ruined mine.”

“You should be the person we admire most through all of this,” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
News
