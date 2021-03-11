Escapism and upsets: Peter V’Landys’ expectations for NRL season

The 2021 Telstra Premiership begins tonight with a blockbuster clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and reigning champions the Melbourne Storm.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys believes the match “could be the dress rehearsal for the grand final”.

He told Jim Wilson there’s plenty to get excited about this season, with the pace of the game increased by several rule changes.

“I’m looking forward to that escapism that we provide people, and that tribalism.

“I think there’s going to be a few more upsets than people think during the season. I just hope the game is exciting for the fans.”

