Elitism on show as ‘obscene spending’ on taxpayer-funded party revealed

Ben Fordham has slammed the public service for throwing a $100,000 party, funded by taxpayers, in the middle of the pandemic.

Weeks after thousands of Australians were kicked off of JobKeeper, top politicians threw an extravagant party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Art Gallery of NSW.

Documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph revealed $10,000 was spent on cake and almost $20,000 on black umbrellas that were handed out as gifts at the party where the NSW Premier and Arts Minister Don Harwin were in attendance.

“Don’t our politicians know how to look out of touch,” Ben said.

“It’s elitism to the extreme and whoever approved such obscene spending desperately needs a reality check.”

Image: Getty/James D. Morgan