2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Elitism on show as ‘obscene spending’ on taxpayer-funded party revealed

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham comments
Article image for Elitism on show as ‘obscene spending’ on taxpayer-funded party revealed

Ben Fordham has slammed the public service for throwing a $100,000 party, funded by taxpayers, in the middle of the pandemic.

Weeks after thousands of Australians were kicked off of JobKeeper, top politicians threw an extravagant party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Art Gallery of NSW.

Documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph revealed $10,000 was spent on cake and almost $20,000 on black umbrellas that were handed out as gifts at the party where the NSW Premier and Arts Minister Don Harwin were in attendance.

“Don’t our politicians know how to look out of touch,” Ben said.

“It’s elitism to the extreme and whoever approved such obscene spending desperately needs a reality check.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Image: Getty/James D. Morgan 

Ben Fordham comments
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873