‘Elder statesman’ Cody Walker’s talents commended in lead-up to Origin I
NSW Blues assistant coach Danny Buderus has revealed how he plans for Cody Walker to play off the bench.
Mr Buderus told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the 30-year-old has plenty to offer.
“The way he can organise things just running from right to left or left to right … the way he plays space that’s one of the best.
“He’s probably the elder statesman … but we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: NSW Rugby League