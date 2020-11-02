‘Elder statesman’ Cody Walker’s talents commended in lead-up to Origin I

NSW Blues assistant coach Danny Buderus has revealed how he plans for Cody Walker to play off the bench.

Mr Buderus told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the 30-year-old has plenty to offer.

“The way he can organise things just running from right to left or left to right … the way he plays space that’s one of the best.

“He’s probably the elder statesman … but we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Rugby League