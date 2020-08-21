Eels shoot down accusations of deliberate staying down

The Parramatta Eels have vehemently denied claims of exaggerating injuries levelled at them by Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

Eels second rower Ryan Matterson was adamant none of his teammates have deliberately been staying down, confirming a few players have sought treatment today.

“If someone goes down with a crusher it’s because their neck’s gotten sore.

“You’ve got 110 kilo people putting pressure on your neck – I’m sure it wouldn’t be too fun.

“I haven’t really heard anyone speaking about us taking dives, but if it is out there, I promise you we’re not.”

