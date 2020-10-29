‘Drop off!’: Ray Hadley fires up over NRL national anthem decision

Ray Hadley is urging the NRL to avoid political debates after it reversed its decision to dump the national anthem at the State of Origin.

Public outcry over the ban prompted the Australian Rugby League Commission to backflip on the controversial decision.

“I was dreading coming to work today, to tell you the truth,” Ray Hadley said, “I thought all I’m going to talk about is this boneheaded decision to ban the anthem.”

“It’s time the ARL pulled its head in and stuck to running the game and stayed out of other things best left to governments.

“Drop off! Do your job!”

