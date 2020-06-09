Dragons coach’s survival is ‘purely financial’ says Paul Gallen

St. George-Illawarra Dragons coach Paul McGregor has survived today’s emergency meeting of the club’s board.

The Dragons are languishing at the bottom of the ladder after losing 22-2 to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Monday.

Former NSW Blues captain Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he believes the decision to keep McGregor on the books was “purely financial”.

“I don’t think the Dragons have the money to get rid of him: you’ve got to remember, once they get rid of him, they’ve got to pay him out.

“You’ve also got to bring another coach in.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gallen’s comments in full

Image: St. George-Illawarra Dragons/Official website