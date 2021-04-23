2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dragons coach weighs in on fate of skipper Ben Hunt ahead of ANZAC clash

2 hours ago
James Willis
ANTHONY GRIFFINBEN HUNTrugby league featured
Article image for Dragons coach weighs in on fate of skipper Ben Hunt ahead of ANZAC clash

St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has told James Willis he’s still unsure if his captain will be fit to play on Sunday.

Ben Hunt is definitely eager to play the ANZAC Day game, Griffin confirmed, but he and the medical team won’t take any risks.

“We’ll have a look at him tomorrow, we’ll give him every chance to play.

“He’s back running now, and has been for a couple of weeks, so he’s touch and go.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: St George Illawarra Dragons/Official website

 

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873