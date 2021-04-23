Dragons coach weighs in on fate of skipper Ben Hunt ahead of ANZAC clash

St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has told James Willis he’s still unsure if his captain will be fit to play on Sunday.

Ben Hunt is definitely eager to play the ANZAC Day game, Griffin confirmed, but he and the medical team won’t take any risks.

“We’ll have a look at him tomorrow, we’ll give him every chance to play.

“He’s back running now, and has been for a couple of weeks, so he’s touch and go.”

Image: St George Illawarra Dragons/Official website