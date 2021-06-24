Double standard? Nationals dinner attendee disputes Premier’s story as MPs isolate

NSW MPs have undergone rapid COVID-19 testing while others are in isolation, after Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive.

A Nationals party fundraising event on Tuesday night attended by Mr Marshall was also attended by Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has since been downgraded from a close contact to a casual contact of the Minister.

Jim Wilson was tipped off by another guest who disputes the Premier’s assertion she attended the dinner only briefly, for around 10 minutes.

“She wasn’t there all night, I can definitely confirm that, but … she was listed to talk for 20 minutes and she certainly did,” Craig said.

“She took some questions after that, so I’d estimate she was there for … maybe half an hour.”

He will be required to isolate for 14 days as other guests have been instructed to do, but expressed frustration at the apparent double standards given he also did not mingle with Mr Marshall.

“I’m just a little bit bewildered by the different rules for what would appear different types of people.

“The constituents of NSW need clarity.”

Commentator Prue MacSween also attended the dinner, and has taken it upon herself to isolate as she was seated close behind Mr Marshall.

She backed the Premier’s account of the event, and the decision to determine her a casual contact.

“Gladys came in when we were seated, she came in a side door, she walked virtually straight to the … podium.”

NSW Health has been contacted for comment.

Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean, who was not invited to the dinner, has been deemed a close contact and is in two weeks’ isolation.

He confirmed to Jim Wilson he has returned a negative test result.

“I sit next to Adam Marshall in the parliament, and I leant over to speak to him about Barnaby Joyce becoming the new deputy prime minister of Australia.

“That was the extent of my conversation, but it turns out that Adam … had come in contact with someone that was contagious.”

Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images