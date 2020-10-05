BREAKING | Donald Trump to leave hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
Donald Trump has announced on Twitter he will be leaving hospital today.
The US President is set to leave the Walter Reed Medical Centre at 6.30pm.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Nine US correspondent Alexis Daish told Ben Fordham Melania Trump has remained in isolation at the White House.
Click PLAY below to hear the full details