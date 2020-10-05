2GB
BREAKING | Donald Trump to leave hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

38 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has announced on Twitter he will be leaving hospital today.

The US President is set to leave the Walter Reed Medical Centre at 6.30pm.

Nine US correspondent Alexis Daish told Ben Fordham Melania Trump has remained in isolation at the White House.

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
