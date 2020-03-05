WATCH | Dog-walker tackles man fleeing police

A member of the public walking his dog has tackled a man on the run from the police.

Queensland Police were in pursuit of a stolen white Toyota Hilux in the Mermaid Waters area of the Gold Coast.

Good police work with the help from a member of the public leads to man’s arrest in Mermaid Waters today. https://t.co/DRJQGRhnIf pic.twitter.com/eLctbAPmYO — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 5, 2020

Footage of the pursuit shows the four-wheel-drive ram a police car and reverse into another.

The driver is then seen fleeing by foot before a man walking his dog tackles him to the ground.

The video ends with the dog-walker casually high-fiving a police officer as they swoop in and arrest the driver.

Police have now charged a 40-year-old man with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.