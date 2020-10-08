‘Doesn’t give you a license to be a monster’: Peter V’landys addresses online trolls

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys is speaking out against online trolls as NRL personalities open up about social media abuse.

Rugby league identities targeted by online trolls will speak on their experiences in a new 60 Minutes report.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Referee Ben Cummins reportedly received death threats among a wave of online abuse after last year’s grand final.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham rugby league is a game that is an escape for many “but it doesn’t give you a license to become a monster.”

“It doesn’t give you the license to hurt people.”

