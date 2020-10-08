2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Doesn’t give you a license to be a monster’: Peter V’landys addresses online trolls

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys is speaking out against online trolls as NRL personalities open up about social media abuse.

Rugby league identities targeted by online trolls will speak on their experiences in a new 60 Minutes report.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Referee Ben Cummins reportedly received death threats among a wave of online abuse after last year’s grand final.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham rugby league is a game that is an escape for many “but it doesn’t give you a license to become a monster.”

“It doesn’t give you the license to hurt people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873