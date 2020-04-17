Did China corrupt the WHO’s response to COVID-19?

The response from China to COVID-19 has been incredible according to the WHO, though from the news and chain of events that has followed questions have risen about the politics of nations and the WHO during a global pandemic.

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer for reason.com and he joins Luke Grant on Australia Overnight to discuss the relationship of China and the WHO.

Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

