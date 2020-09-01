Determined school girl rallies government to bring back formals, graduations

A Year 12 high school captain is lobbying Premier Gladys Berejiklian to allow COVID-safe graduations and formals to take place after a disruptive year.

Emily Cox, captain at Jamison High School at Penrith, launched a social media campaign in a bid to rally the government to allow milestone school events in line with COVID-19 regulations.

NSW Health has said they won’t be allowed for Term 3.

“There are so many ways we can do it – with the regulations in place,” Ms Cox told Jim Wilson.

She said it had been a challenging year for everyone, and she believes graduation events are important for students after 13 years of schooling.

“[It was a] lot to do with the inconsistencies that exist – such as pubs and clubs being opened, football games running,” she said.

“A big part of me launching this was to address those inconsistencies.”

Image: Getty