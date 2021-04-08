‘Lower than a snake’s belly’: QLD Deputy Premier lambasted for tone-deaf post

Ray Hadley was astounded to see Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles use the death of NRL legend Tommy Raudonikis for political point scoring.

Dr Miles posted to Facebook, quoting 17-year-old comments made by Raudonikis on Prime Minister John Howard.

Tommy Raudonikis was a legend. He was always on the side of working people. Here's some of what he had to say about…

“There comes a time when common decency calls for no political point scoring,” Ray said.

“If you’re the Deputy Premier of Queensland, you’re lower than a snake’s belly.

“Common decency obviously just doesn’t play part of this bloke’s life.”

Federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton has suggested Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles’ recent controversy is part of a play for leadership within the party.

“There’s a big fight going on between him and Cameron Dick as to who’ll be the successor to Annastacia Palaszczuk,” Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley.

“He’s trying to be the biggest dog in town.”

Mr Dutton said despite heavy criticism of Dr Miles’ behaviour, he remains a powerful candidate to eventually move into the role of party leader.

“He’s replaced Jackie Trad as the leader of the left in Queensland.

“It’s why Palaszczuk lives in fear of him and tolerates this sort of behaviour.”

