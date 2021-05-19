Deputy Premier blasts ‘treacherous’ Malcolm Turnbull’s latest move

The NSW Deputy Premier has hit out at Malcolm Turnbull after it was revealed he donated money to an independent candidate.

The former prime minister has donated $3000 to the campaign of independent Kirsty O’Connell in the Upper Hunter by-election.

John Barilaro told Ben Fordham Mr Turnbull has betrayed the Liberal Party.

“I reckon if you follow the money there would be more than $3000 backing Kirsty O’Connell.

“He’s just showing his treacherous colours once again.”

