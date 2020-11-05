2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Democrat turned Trump supporter raises concerns of vote counting malpractice

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Barbara HeinebackUS Elections
Article image for Democrat turned Trump supporter raises concerns of vote counting malpractice

President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes amid allegations of fraudulent practices.

Former White House staff member and First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s press secretary Barbara Heineback believes Americans won’t know who won the Presidency for some time due to allegations of voting fraud.

Ms Heinebeck, who served under both Democratic and Republican administrations and is now a Trump supporter, told Jim Wilson Republicans are concerned after they weren’t allowed to view vote counting in some regions.

“If Biden gets 270 … in the next 24 hours or so, it’s already being challenged in several states.

“The political machine is trying to get Joe Biden across the finish line; it is simply and only because the elite politicians want to hang on to the control and they could not control Donald Trump.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty 

Jim Wilson
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873