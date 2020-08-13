2GB
‘Deep disappointment’ as NZ scrambles to find COVID-19 source

2 hours ago
New Zealand is scrambling to identify the source of its latest coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, an Auckland family of four tested positive to the virus and a total of 13 people have since been linked to the cluster.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has suggested a breach in the country’s hotel quarantine system is to blame.

Former NZ Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee told Ben Fordham the second lockdown will be tough.

“There’s a residual sort of … deep disappointment that we have to go through this again.”

