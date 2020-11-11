2GB
Decider or equaliser?: Rabs warms up to call his favourite Origin game

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Decider or equaliser?: Rabs warms up to call his favourite Origin game

Legendary rugby league broadcaster Ray ‘Rabs’ Warren is setting up to call his 95th State of Origin game tonight at ANZ Stadium.

Rabs told Jim Wilson the statistics all weigh in the NSW Blues’ favour for what will be an exciting match.

“If you ask me which is my favourite Origin game out of the three, I’d say game two because you don’t quite know what you’re going there to watch.

“Are you going to watch a decider, or are you going to watch an equaliser? For that I think it represents the best value.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

