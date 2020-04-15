Deborah Knight slams ‘utter stupidity’ by anti-vaxxer celebrities

Deborah Knight has called out Australian celebrities discouraging people from future vaccinations against coronavirus.

Home and Away actress Isabel Lucas and surfer Taj Burrow are the latest celebrities to promote alternative medicines as an answer to COVID-19.

The 35-year-old actress said she ‘didn’t trust the path of vaccination’ and Mr Burrow insists vaccines are ‘not needed’.

“Really, Dr Burrow? Is that true?” Deborah says, “I wonder where you got your medical degree from? Perhaps the university of quacks.”

“What utter stupidity… no medical fact at all!

“We’ve got to call them out and we’ve got to do it loud and proud.”

