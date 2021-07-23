Deborah Knight calls for overhaul to lockdown as cases rise

Deborah Knight says the state government needs to implement localised lockdowns as a national emergency is declared.

The NSW government is reportedly considering proposals which could see COVID rules tightened in some parts of Sydney but eased in others.

Deborah Knight says restrictions, as they stand, are not working.

“If restrictions are going to be tightened, bring in local measures where the virus is and let’s start thinking about other parts of the city and state where the virus is not running rampant – start letting those areas get back to some sort of normal.

“It’s not discrimination, it’s not racist, it’s tackling the covid hotspots head-on.”

Press PLAY below to hear Deb’s comments in full