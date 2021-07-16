Deadly funnel-web could be key to saving lives

Venom from one of the world’s deadliest spiders could treat heart attack victims.

University of Queensland researchers have found that the venom from the deadly funnel-web spider contains a molecule that can buy time when heart cells are dying.

Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute’s Professor Peter Macdonald told Deborah Knight a completed treatment is some time off.

“We would be hoping … to apply this for the people having heart attacks and strokes, perhaps as early as 2023.”

