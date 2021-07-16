2GB
Deadly funnel-web could be key to saving lives

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Venom from one of the world’s deadliest spiders could treat heart attack victims.

University of Queensland researchers have found that the venom from the deadly funnel-web spider contains a molecule that can buy time when heart cells are dying.

Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute’s Professor Peter Macdonald told Deborah Knight a completed treatment is some time off.

“We would be hoping … to apply this for the people having heart attacks and strokes, perhaps as early as 2023.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
