Daylight saving time: Scrap it or keep it?

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Ross Walker

Daylight saving is fast approaching but there are calls from health experts to scrap it.

Some fear the negative health impacts of the time change would worsen during the pandemic.

Cardiologist and Healthy Living host Dr. Ross Walker told Ben Fordham while there’s a slight increase in heart attacks during daylight saving it’s not enough to overthrow the whole system.

“It’s very, very, small numbers so I think it’s a bit overdone calling for daylight saving to be scrapped.

“I think there are a lot of good benefits from having that extra time in the sun.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

