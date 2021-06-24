Darlinghurst, Rouse Hill venues added to COVID alerts

NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern, including Parliament House, associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

Frankie’s Beans shop in Darlinghurst on Monday 21 June from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm

Vinfafe Café in Darlinghurst on Tuesday 22 June from 3.05pm to 3.45pm

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:

TerryWhite Chemmart in Rouse Hill Town Centre on Monday 21 June from 11.05am to 11.15am

For the full list of venues and transport routes of concern, click HERE.

