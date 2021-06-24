Darlinghurst, Rouse Hill venues added to COVID alerts
NSW Health has been notified of new venues of concern, including Parliament House, associated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:
- Frankie’s Beans shop in Darlinghurst on Monday 21 June from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm
- Vinfafe Café in Darlinghurst on Tuesday 22 June from 3.05pm to 3.45pm
Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:
- TerryWhite Chemmart in Rouse Hill Town Centre on Monday 21 June from 11.05am to 11.15am
For the full list of venues and transport routes of concern, click HERE.
Image: Getty