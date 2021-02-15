Daniel Andrews nominated for ‘Politician of the Year’ over all other state leaders

Daniel Andrews has been nominated for a prestigious award for his leadership during the pandemic.

The Victorian Premier was the only state leader to be short-listed for the McKinnon Prize.

The selection panel said Andrews was nominated because of his “firm, decisive and courageous leadership”.

“Victoria, seriously, don’t give him a trophy, give him the sack,” Ben Fordham said.

Other nominees include Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg, Greg Hunt and Ken Wyatt.

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full