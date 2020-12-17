2GB
131 873

Cross-border drug bust after criminal groups take to the skies

4 hours ago
mark levy
Criminal Groups Squad investigators have laid further charges over the large-scale supply of prohibited drugs and cash across state borders.

Earlier this year, the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad, with assistance from Queensland Police, commenced inquiries into the interstate transportation of illicit drugs between NSW and Queensland.

They found organised criminal syndicates were operating a light aircraft to facilitate the movement of prohibited drugs and cash across the country.

NSW Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime.

Three men have been arrested in Queensland after two men were arrested in NSW earlier this month.

NSW Police State Crime Command Director, Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Bennett told Mark Levy they’ll continue to crack down on these crimes.

“They’re adjusting for the COVID world to counteract law enforcement.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

